OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 129.68%. On average, analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCM stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

OTCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

