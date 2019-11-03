Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Otter Tail has set its FY19 guidance at $2.10-$2.25 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $60.00 price objective on Otter Tail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.