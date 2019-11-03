Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) versus Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Head to Head Comparison

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Outfront Media pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Properties of America pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Properties of America has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and Retail Properties of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 9.45% 14.27% 3.49% Retail Properties of America 5.91% 2.15% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outfront Media and Retail Properties of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.61 billion 2.38 $107.90 million $2.15 12.40 Retail Properties of America $482.50 million 6.25 $77.64 million $1.03 13.70

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Properties of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Outfront Media and Retail Properties of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 2 5 0 2.71 Retail Properties of America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Outfront Media currently has a consensus price target of $27.26, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Retail Properties of America has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Retail Properties of America on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.