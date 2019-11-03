Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,300 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 353,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ORCC opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

