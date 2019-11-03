Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 20,104 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.15 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

