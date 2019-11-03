Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 68,310 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,310 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund comprises 2.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 144.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 151.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

