Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE LEG opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at $19,401,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,706 shares of company stock worth $2,926,408. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

