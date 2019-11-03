Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 43.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,578,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after purchasing an additional 776,166 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 45,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 118,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.97.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

