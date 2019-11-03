Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $6,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,382,961.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,246 shares of company stock worth $15,309,453. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.76.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.