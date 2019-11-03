Oxycoin One Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $77,234.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000877 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

