P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded at Cfra

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. P H Glatfelter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

GLT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 239,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.88. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $795.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.76.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

