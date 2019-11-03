Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of PCB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. 7,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,765. Pacific City Financial has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 128.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

