Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Coast Oil Trust is formed to own interests in properties held by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP which are located in California in the Santa Maria and Los Angeles Basins. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of ROYT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 265,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,636. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

