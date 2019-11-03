PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 2,703,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,307. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

