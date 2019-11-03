Palouse Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Timken by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Timken by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,129,801.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $51.50 on Friday. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

