Palouse Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 733,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 76,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,893,000.

JNK stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

