Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 909 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $166.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average of $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

