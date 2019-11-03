Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PCRFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

PCRFY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 215,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.21. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 billion. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

