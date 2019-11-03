Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,844,000 after buying an additional 214,362 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

AAPL opened at $255.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

