Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,809.20, for a total value of $1,809,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

AMZN stock opened at $1,791.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,763.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,842.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $880.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

