PAWS Fund (PAWS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $833.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, PAWS Fund has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $44,792.00 and approximately $833.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00218464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.01414356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00120407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

