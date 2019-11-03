Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of PAYC traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.31. The company had a trading volume of 425,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $107.46 and a 1-year high of $259.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

