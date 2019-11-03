Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.03, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.69.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $6,427,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,691,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $50,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.