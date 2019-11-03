PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of PCSB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

In other news, VP Scott Nogles bought 2,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 62,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.