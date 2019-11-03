PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

PDC Energy stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. PDC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

