Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Peabody Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 15,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $264,614.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 709,698 shares of company stock worth $12,952,796 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 779.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 152.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

