Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pearson by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 932.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 233.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.