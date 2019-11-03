Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

