PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 16522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.03% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.47%.

Several research firms have commented on PMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,028.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

