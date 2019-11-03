Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGY) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGY) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Peugeot has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA (PSA Peugeot Citroen SA) is a France-based manufacturer of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and related spare parts. The Company manufactures products under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. Peugeot SA distributes its products domestically and in 160 countries worldwide.

