PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUGOY opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

