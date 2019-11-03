Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Tops $201,063.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $201,063.00 and $448.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00777035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00205671 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002398 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003565 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

