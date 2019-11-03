PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Shares Down 0.5%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

In other PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) by 864.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares during the quarter. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III makes up 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

