Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $338,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $4,704,297. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNFP stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

