Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.62. 3,742,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $120.71. The company has a market cap of $333.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.35.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

