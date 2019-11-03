Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,250. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,550. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.