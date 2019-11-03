Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 5,556 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 237,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in ABB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 861,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,843,000 after purchasing an additional 598,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,334. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

