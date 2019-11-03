Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 161 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,854,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,702. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $109.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.