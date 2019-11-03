Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINS traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.86. 76,977,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,247. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “mixed” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

