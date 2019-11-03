Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $127.56 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

