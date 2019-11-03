Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 28.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Exelixis by 75.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,934 shares of company stock worth $5,472,761. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

