Pivot Token (PVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $358,928.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $358,928.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00218014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.94 or 0.01413754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00120670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

