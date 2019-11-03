PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.07.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,236. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

