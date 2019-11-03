PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.18.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

