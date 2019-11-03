Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PTMN. TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $26,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 32,639 shares of company stock worth $73,509 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $82,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 286,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $43,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.