Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

PCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Potlatchdeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

PCH stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 445,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,224. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

