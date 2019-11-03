PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of LON PPH traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,870 ($24.43). 10,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,819 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,807.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.61 million and a P/E ratio of 29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. PPHE Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,020 ($26.39).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. PPHE Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Eli Papouchado bought 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,600 ($20.91) per share, with a total value of £10,720,000 ($14,007,578.73).

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

