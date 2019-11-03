PPL (PPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. PPL has set its FY19 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $2.50-2.80 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PPL opened at $33.59 on Friday. PPL has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

