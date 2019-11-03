PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Director James Estey Buys 3,474 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Director James Estey bought 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$45,370.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,235,060.90.

James Estey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, James Estey bought 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.01 per share, with a total value of C$130,100.00.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSK. Eight Capital downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.96.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

