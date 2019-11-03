Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Up 5.7%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11, 833,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,102,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 873,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 353,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

